MCSD may delay state standardized testing due to weather damage

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — The Muscogee County School District may need to delay its scheduled standardized testing after Monday’s storms.

Director of Communications Valerie Fuller says several schools were still experiencing Wi-Fi and power outages after a line of thunderstorms and tornado watches passed through Monday around midday. She says three elementary schools and one middle school were still without power late Monday afternoon.

The storms knocked down trees, power lines, and blew out windows around Columbus and surrounding areas.

An updated Georgia Power outage map Tuesday morning shows more than 50 outages in Muscogee County affecting more than 2,000 residents, businesses and schools.

Fuller says the Georgia Milestones Testing was scheduled to start Tuesday. She says the district has notified the state of the power issues for approval to reschedule the tests.