Lee County EMA sets up severe weather shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Lee County Emergency Management Agency announces it is setting up several severe weather shelters ahead of expected thunderstorms headed in Wednesday.

Lee County EMA Director Donny Smith says there will be a shelter open at the Southern Union State Community College Opelika campus. He says anyone who plans to use the shelter will need to bring their own food and bedding. Planners are working to confirm and exact opening time Wednesday depending on when the storm system will hit.

Smith says there will not be a shelter open in Chambers County, but emergency planners are working to confirm a location in Beauregard.

News 3 is working to confirm additional shelter locations.

