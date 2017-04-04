Clear skies for day two of Masters practice



AUGUSTA, Ga. — Near perfect practice conditions on day two of the masters at Augusta national golf club. Especially after the severe weather that rolled through the area on Monday shutting down the course.

Past champions are always popular playing partners. And those hoping to win a green jacket are trying to learn the course from those who have.

Columbus’ Larry Mize and fellow Masters champion Bernhard Langer sharing some tips with Martin Kaymer and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

All the practice driven by the dream to wear the green jacket on Sunday. It’s something that drives the top players in the world, chasing their first Masters win.

