Chambers County schools to close ahead of Wednesday storm threat

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — Superintendent Kelli Hodges confirms Chambers County schools will be closed Wednesday ahead of severe weather threats. Extra curricular activities will also be cancelled.

News 3 meteorologists predict a strong line of thunderstorms are approaching the east Alabama and west Georgia areas Wednesday starting around 9 a.m. and lasting throughout the afternoon.

Lanett City Schools also confirm they will be cancelling Wednesday classes and activities.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.