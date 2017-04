National Weather Service meteorologists out of the Peachtree City office has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down Monday, April 3, 2017 across the valley.

The following tornadoes have been confirmed.

EF1 Schley County – Ellaville

EF0 Stewart County – Lumpkin

EF0 Stewart County – Richland

EF0 Webster County – NW of Preston

More severe weather is expected for Wednesday.