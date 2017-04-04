32nd Avenue murder suspect pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga.- William Washington, 21, who is charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, plead not guilty Tuesday morning in recorder’s court.

Washington was originally charged with aggravated assault on March 22, which he plead not guilty to back in March. Soon after, Washington was charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

During the morning’s hearing, Cpl. Donna Baker from the Columbus Police Department testified that police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 32nd avenue late in the afternoon on January 5 in reference to a shooting. Corporal Baker said that upon arrival to the scene, they found Dondre Hill and Dominique Horton with gunshot wounds. Horton was later pronounced dead as a result of his wounds.

According to Cpl. Baker’s testimony, folks congregated on 32nd Avenue to watch a fight between two juvenile women, which was videotaped. Once the fight concluded, Horton allegedly hit a teenage girl who was not in the fight.Soon after, Cpl. Baker said Hill came forward. From there, Cpl. Baker said Washington shot at Hill. Hill then returned fire. Horton was hit in the back by a gunshot. Authorities found three different shell casings from the scene. One of the casings recovered was a .45-caliber, which authorities believed came from Hill’s weapon.

Washington’s attorney, Stacey Jackson, asked that the felony murder charge be dismissed due to the fact that when someone is charged with a felony murder, there must be an underlining predicate felony. Jackson said that the warrant did not list one.

“When you bring a warrant against a person and charge them, especially with a capital offense such as this, there should be evidence that actively points to the guilt of a person not just because they are gonna charge everybody out there that had a firearm or they think they had a firearm, not just throwing darts at a dart board,” Jackson said after the hearing.

The motion to dismiss the charges was denied, and the case was bound over to superior court.

Washington remains at the Muscogee County Jail without bond.