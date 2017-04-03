VIDEO: Viewer captures video of tornado in Schley County; NWS yet to confirm

ELLAVILLE, Ga — As a line of severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings swept through our local area, video confirms one tornado did touch down in Schley County Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Bob Jeswald says it is clear thanks to News 3’s on air coverage and video from a local viewer a tornado hit the Ellaville area just before 1 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports metal debris and trees are down on Highway 153 near mile marker 7.5. There are also reports of trees down on a house on Pine Circle and across parts of Ebeneezer Road.

Jeswald says the tornado likely started from the squall line in Richland where there are also reports of trees down across power lines.

The National Weather Service will likely not confirm tornado touchdowns until Tuesday.

The Schley County Board of Education confirms all schools will be closed Tuesday.