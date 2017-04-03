Rain puts damper on first day of Masters practice

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was a soggy opening to the 2017 Masters. At about 10:45 am, heavy storms moved in for most of the morning.

The course was temporarily closed. They re-opened at about 1:30 pm, but it was short-lived. Play called for the day at 2:45 pm.

And for the first time since 1955 the tournament will be played without the presence of the king, Arnold Palmer, who passed away in September. His absence and his legacy on the minds of many of the players we talked to.

Larry Mize referring to Tuesday night’s Champions Dinner which will be hosted by last year’s champion, the Englishman Danny Willet. Tiger Woods will also not be playing this week, but he did say he will attend tomorrow nights dinner. The good news is that the forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly sunny conditions.