Rain puts damper on first day of Masters practice

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was a soggy opening to the 2017 Masters. At about 10:45 am, heavy storms moved in for most of the morning.

The course was temporarily closed. They re-opened at about 1:30 pm, but it was short-lived. Play called for the day at 2:45 pm.

And for the first time since 1955 the tournament will be played without the presence of the king, Arnold Palmer, who passed away in September. His absence and his legacy on the minds of many of the players we talked to.

Larry Mize referring to Tuesday night’s Champions Dinner which will be hosted by last year’s champion, the Englishman Danny Willet. Tiger Woods will also not be playing this week, but he did say he will attend tomorrow nights dinner. The good news is that the forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly sunny conditions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s