More than 28,000 customers without power after severe weather hits Monday

Georgia Power reports 95 outages in the Muscogee County area affecting more than 26,000 customers. The latest outage map shows about 1,000 customers affected in Harris County and 1,000 in Talbot County.

A detailed map of the Muscogee County Outages shows several heavily hit areas in south Columbus around St. Mary’s Road. Viewers report traffic lights are also affected in the pictured outages. Georgia Power says crews are backed up responding to different outage areas and are still working to assess damages.

North and south of Columbus, Diverse Power reports close to 600 customers are experiencing power loss. The company reports 169 customers affected in Troup County, 345 in Quitman County, and several others reported in surrounding areas.

To our east, Flint Energies reports close to 300 in Taylor and almost 150 people in Talbot County are without power. About 70 Muscogee County customers are also affected in these outages.