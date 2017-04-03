Local school districts prepare for Monday severe weather

By Published: Updated:
(File: CBS)

Several local school districts tell News 3 they will be closing or altering their schedules ahead of severe weather threats Monday morning:

Alabama

  • Auburn Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
  • Barbour County Schools — Closed
  • Chambers County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
  • Eufaula County Schools — Closed
  • Lee County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
  • Phenix City Schools — Normal schedule, but parents may check students out early ay 11:30 a.m.
  • Russell County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change

Georgia

  • Harris County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
  • Muscogee County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
  • Sumter County Schools — Early release at 1 p.m.
  • Talbot County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
  • Troup County Schools — Closed for spring break

