Local school districts prepare for Monday severe weather

Several local school districts tell News 3 they will be closing or altering their schedules ahead of severe weather threats Monday morning:
Alabama
- Auburn Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
- Barbour County Schools — Closed
- Chambers County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
- Eufaula County Schools — Closed
- Lee County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
- Phenix City Schools — Normal schedule, but parents may check students out early ay 11:30 a.m.
- Russell County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
Georgia
- Harris County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
- Muscogee County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
- Sumter County Schools — Early release at 1 p.m.
- Talbot County Schools — Normal schedule, subject to change
- Troup County Schools — Closed for spring break