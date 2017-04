LANETT, Ala. — Chambers County’s Sheriff confirms lightning struck a barn and sparked a small fire Monday as severe thunderstorms passed through the area.

Sheriff Sid Lockhart says the lightning hit at around 1:30 p.m. at the barn off 47th Avenue Southwest. He says no one is injured at this time, but fire crews are still on the scene putting out the blaze.

