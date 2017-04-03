Auburn police investigate deadly Bedell Avenue shooting

AUBURN, Ala. — A 20-year-old man is dead and Auburn police search for suspects Monday morning.

A press release says officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment in the 800 block of Bedell Avenue just after 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Tyquavious D. Jackson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The release says paramedics tried to treat Jackson, but he died from his injuries at the scene. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced him dead at 10:33 p.m.

The Auburn Police Division and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are both investigating Jackson’s death as a homicide.

The body will be transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences State Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Auburn Police at the 24 hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100, Detective Section 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.