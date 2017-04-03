Atlanta police arrest 3 connected to I-85 fire, collapse

One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a part of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.

Basil Eleby appeared in court and was charged with criminal damage and arson. His bond has been set at $200,000 and he is next expected to appear in court on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Sophia Brauer and Barry Thomas were also arrested Friday and were charged with trespassing.

Exclusive details prior to fire

A law enforcement source released exclusive details explaining what may have happened leading up to the fire.

According to WRBL sister station CBS 46’s latest information Friday, at least two of the three suspects in the case placed themselves at the scene, talking to police.

Eleby says he was in the area under I-85 at Piedmont Road, a location he says he frequents on his way to and from work at a tire shop, according to the source.

Sometime around 4 p.m. Thursday, Eleby allegedly met up with the two other suspects, Thomas and Brauer, under the bridge. The trio allegedly talked about smoking crack, but Eleby reportedly told police he then left the area before the fire started.

But according to law enforcement, he also drew them a diagram specifically showing where a chair, shopping cart and barrels of wire were located — all elements key to the fire investigation.

Thomas’ account differs from Eleby at a critical point. He reportedly told investigators that Brauer attempted to smoke crack, but was denied by Eleby so she decided to go to sleep. Thomas says he then watched Eleby put the chair on top of the shopping cart, reach under the cart, and ignite it, according to the source.

Thomas says at this point he woke Brauer up and the two of them left the scene in the opposite direction of Eleby, the prime suspect, according to the source.

Several months to repair I-85

Officials say it will take “several months” to repair the 700-feet of the roadway overpass that fell after the major fire started.

MARTA says despite a 25 percent increase in ridership within hours, their services are handling the spike “extraordinarily well.” They also offer special commuting services — in direct response to the incident — throughout the end of next week.

GDOT officials warn to “back up your alternate plan with a second alternate plan.” Spending more time to commute is now the “new norm” until the construction is complete.