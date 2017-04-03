10 dead, 50 injured in Russia subway explosion

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (CBSN) — An explosion in the St. Petersburg subway system left at least 10 people dead and 50 more injured on Monday, Russian emergency officials say. There were reports of another blast and possible suspicious devices, but Russian authorities only confirmed one explosion.

State-run news agencies noted that the blast hit St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, as President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to visit on Monday. A prosecutor’s office declared the incident a terrorist attack.

A witnesses told the Reuters news agency that ambulances had gathered at the entrance to the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in the heart of St. Petersburg. According to some reports, a device packed with shrapnel was detonated either in that station or another one nearby called “Technical Instituted,” or possibly between the two.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

Putin reportedly confirmed that there were deaths in the blast, which he said was being investigated as possible terrorism. He offered his condolences to the victims’ families.

Uber and other taxi services reportedly ran out of available cars in St. Petersburg Monday after the attack as people tried to make their way out of the city.

In October 2015, Russian security officials said they had thwarted an alleged plot to launch a terror attack on Moscow’s public transportation system, with support from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Officials said the group involved in the planning comprised 12 Russian citizens, including at least one who had been trained in Syria. All were men in their 20s from Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim region in southern Russia where an Islamic insurgency still simmers after two separatist wars.

Hundreds of Russian nationals, many from the restive Northern Caucasus, have travelled to Syrian and Iraq to fight alongside ISIS and other extremist groups, and many are believed to have returned to Russia.

The deadliest attack to target Russian nationals in recent years was the ISIS-claimed bombing of a commercial airliner over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The blast and ensuing crash left 224 people dead, and most of the passengers were Russian tourists.

CBS Radio News correspondent Alec Luhn noted Monday that ISIS has declared a presence in the Northern Caucasus.