1 person dies in major wreck on detour around I-85 collapse

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia transportation officials say one person has died in a multiple-vehicle wreck on an interstate in Atlanta.

Local news outlets report the Georgia Department of Transportation officials say at least four vehicles were involved in the wreck as one car caught fire heading westbound on Interstate 20 that left three lanes blocked Monday around 5 a.m.

The wreck caused more troubles for commuters in the Southeast’s largest city as I-20 is being used as one of the main routes around the bridge collapse of Interstate 85 that occurred late last week.

The three lanes on I-20 were blocked for several hours, but have been reopened.

GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale says the agency adjusted the timing of lights to accommodate the extra traffic.

The name of the person who died in the accident wasn’t immediately released.