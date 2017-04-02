Hester Appliance lends helping hand to exploding washing machine victim

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – We have an update to a story that you saw only on 3.

Good news for a local woman who was the owner of an explosive washing machine.

Remember Samsung recalled more than 2-million top-load washing machines starting back in November after reports of them exploding.

Norma Thornton in Fort Mitchell experienced that dangerous malfunction first-hand.

After her story aired on news 3, Tim Hester, a local Technician did the unexpected.

Hester Appliance gave Thornton a brand new, free top load washing machine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s