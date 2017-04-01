Union could make its way to Auburn’s GE Aviation Plant

AUBURN, Ala.- Kevin Blair, a Senior Campaign Lead for the IUE-CWA, a national labor union, said that a group of workers at Auburn’s General Electric Aviation Plant reached out to the IUE-CWA and expressed their desire to become part of the union and organize a chapter at the Auburn plant.

Employees at the plant filed a petition and received the necessary 30% to bring up a vote for a union.

Blair said that unions like the IUE-CWA have long stood up for the rights of working folks and help balance out the power dynamic.

“They should vote yes to have a voice,” Blair said. “Right now, they don’t have a voice in the way their facility is run. They’re subject to management’s decision, and by voting yes, they’ll be able to be part of that conversation and have a real voice in what their workplace looks like.”

Auburn’s General Electric Aviation Plant is one of the company’s 47 aviation plants in the country. Spokesperson Richard Gorham said that the plant is one of the most advanced plants in the country.

Gorham said that since the plant opened in 2013, the company has invested $90 million in the plant. In addition, they have added 180 high-tech jobs, and Gorham said that projections show that it will grow.

Gorham said that the company prefers to deal directly with their employees through open dialogue. Gorham added that there are a few legacy, longstanding facilities that are unions, but not many of the company’s aviation plants are unionized and that a union would take that direct line of communication away.

“We feel it’s the best position for moving the plant forward, for allowing us to meet our customer commitments, and also look to grow for in the case of Auburn what is an exciting future with an exciting product base that presents great opportunities for the plant and the area,” Gorham said.

A Facebook group against the union has surfaced. Blair said that they are aware of the campaign against the union, and feels that this is a decision employees should be able to make democratically and without intimidation.

A vote is scheduled for April 12.