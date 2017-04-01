BREAKING: Man identified in deadly shooting on Ticknor Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga.– A murder investigation is now underway and Columbus Police say a man’s body was found near the exotic pleasures-adult entertainment shop.

News 3’s Ashley Lewis was the first Reporter on scene.

This morning Columbus police were called to Ticknor Drive and when they arrived to the scene they saw a black male laying lifeless on the ground.

At 7:20 a.m. the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2200 block of Ticknor Drive in reference to a person being down.

Muscogee County Coroner Freeman Worley has identified the victim as 44-year-old Dudley Jones Jr.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

News 3 spoke with several neighbors, none of whom wanted to go on camera; they say they were in shock when they saw the body.

This case is still under investigation by Columbus Police and no arrests in this case have been made.

The Columbus Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact police immediately at 706-225-4291.