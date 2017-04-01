Auburn University holds Tiger Cage business pitch finals

AUBURN, Ala.- Friday morning at the Auburn Hotel and Conference Center, four student teams competed in the finals of the Tiger Cage business pitch finals.

Student entrepreneurs had five minutes to present their products, business concepts and platforms to judges with the top prize being $10,000.

The four teams that made it to the finals were: BioErgo Solutions, a platform focusing on the prevention of occupational injuries; Honey Do, a peer-to-peer mobile app that allows individuals wanting to do custom projects to find talent nationally and locally; Senior Solutions, an online platform focused on retirement center entertainment; Sole Line, a patent-pending storage and display solution for collectibles.

BioErgo won the competition with Sole Line finishing in second.

Students who took part say it was an experience they will never forget, and morning’s like Friday made all the hard work worth it.

“It was very exhilarating and exciting for us because this process has been long and hard for us, and we put in a lot of time and effort,” Auburn sophomore Gibson Wang said. “Being able to pitch in front of all these judges at top four is a proud moment for us.”