2 suspects appear in court for the death of Dominique Horton

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — WRBL was the only crew present when two men accused in the first homicide of 2017 went before a judge today.

Both are charged in connection to the Columbus shooting death of Dominique Horton.

Dondre Hill is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

William Washington who family members say is Horton’s brother is charged with murder and also possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The suspects did not ask questions.

Both hill and Washington are expected to appear in recorders court on Tuesday.

 

 

