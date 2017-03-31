Wilson Apartments murder suspect turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police confirm a man considered an armed and dangerous murder suspect has turned himself in.

A report says 28-year-old Adrian Pollard and his attorney surrendered at the Columbus Police Department Friday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Pollard Wednesday naming him as an armed and dangerous suspect in the deadly shooting at the Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue.

As News 3 reported, the victim Maurice Mcghee was found shot inside one of the apartments at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, March 24th. Mcghee was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he later passed away from his injuries.

Pollard is now in Muscogee County Jail until his first hearing Monday at 9 a.m.