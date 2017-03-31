UWA football player faces murder charges in Alabama teen’s death

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a University of West Alabama football player has been charged in the fatal shooting of a high school senior.

News outlets report 18-year-old Anthony Parker was charged Wednesday with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Quentavious Reese.

Authorities say Reese was fatally shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of a car on Tuesday. Reese was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detective Riley Foshee says Reese and three friends were driving past a house where Parker was shooting a gun outside. He was in the process of buying a gun.

Foshee says the car passed the house, the windshield exploded and Reese was struck by one of Parker’s bullets.

It’s not clear if Parker has an attorney.