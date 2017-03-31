Traffic horrors expected after fire collapses I-85 overpass in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga (CBSN) — A major effect on traffic is expected in a city already known for gridlock after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.

Georgia’s top transportation official says there’s no way to tell when the highway, which carries 250,000 cars a day, can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction following the collapse, which happened Thursday afternoon during rush hour.

“We will have to continue to evaluate the situation and adjust as we do,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry says. “This incident – make no bones about it – will have a tremendous impact on travel.”

The interstate is a major artery for the South and a thoroughfare for traffic heading north and south through Atlanta. The bridge collapse effectively “puts a cork in the bottle,” Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough says.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Thursday night for Fulton County.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford says no cars were on the overpass when it fell.

“Our guys got here quickly and shut down the interstate and said, ‘No one else is driving over this bridge,’” he says.

Firefighters noticed chunks of concrete falling from the bridge and got out of the way just minutes before it collapsed, Stafford says.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports flames burned for more than an hour under I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road, spewing clouds of black smoke skyward. The interstate has been closed indefinitely and the Department of Transportation warned all motorists to stay off I-85.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on nearby surface streets Thursday night as people scrambled to find alternate routes.

CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV says, “Miles of cars were stopped on the bridge just yards from the collapsed section. Eyewitnesses reported seeing some people getting out of their vehicles and leaving them on the road, opting to walk to nearby areas.”

However, officials say no one was hurt despite dramatic images of towering flames and plumes of smoke.

“This is about as serious a transportation crisis as we can imagine,” Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says.

All Rose Diggs tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she lives less than a mile from the fire site but couldn’t get home because of blocked surface streets. She says she was told to walk despite being disabled, “but it’s raining and dark.”

Capt. Mark Perry of the Georgia State Patrol tells the newspaper the agency doesn’t know what started the fire beneath the bridge but terrorism isn’t suspected.

Deal tells reporters some PVC plastic materials in a vehicle may have caught fire.

“I do not know why they did or what the source of their transport was,” Deal says Thursday. “But those are questions that will hopefully be answered at least by tomorrow morning.”

Atlanta Police tells WGCL the fire burned piles of plastic wiring under the overpass.

Though the material burned was plastic, officials say there was no danger of particles in the air to the public.

Gov. Deal says inspectors were at the scene and they’ve contacted the original company that built the bridge to come in and assess the extent of the damage.

“We’re trying to determine everything we can about how quickly can we repair it and get it back in service,” Deal says. “I can assure you we will do everything to expedite the repair and replacement of that section of the bridge.”