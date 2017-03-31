Thunder in the Valley to celebrate 20th year!

The Thunder in the Valley airshow is on its way to Columbus once again for its 20th year of spectacular aerial feats! Join the News 3 Midday Community Watch for a look at what to look forward to this year.

Ticket Locations:

Columbus-Area McDonald’s

Flightways Columbus (at the airport)

Ace Hardware – St. Marys Road

Brusters Real Ice Cream — 1654 Whittlesey Rd., Columbus, GA

Brusters Real Ice Cream – 7590 Schomburg Rd., Columbus, GA

Brusters Real Ice Cream – 3465 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA

Wingstop – 2528 Weems Rd., Columbus, GA

Advance tickets are cash only. Credit cards are accepted through online ticket purchases.

All tickets are valid for one of the two show days. Attendance on both days requires two tickets.