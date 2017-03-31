Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Monday

By Published: Updated:

Monday is WEATHER AWARE as we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms – some strong to severe – to move in by the afternoon and last through the evening. Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes hail, and heavy rain are all threats across our area.

TIMING:

  • 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. edt for eastern Alabama – including Auburn, Opelika and Hurtsboro.
  • Noon to 4:00 p.m. edt for Columbus, Phenix City and Smiths Station.
  • 3:00 p.- 7:00 p. edt for southeast counties – including Dublin, Vidalia, Swainsboro.

THREATS:

  • Damaging wind. Gusts could range from 60 to 80mph.
  • Isolated/spin-up tornadoes. Any tornadoes have the risk of being an EF2 (111-135mph)+ and long-lived.
  • Hail. Diameter could be 1 inch+ (quarter-size)

We clear up Monday night and stay sunny through the afternoon Tuesday. We will then be watching another strong system Wednesday evening – which could bring another round of strong to severe thunderstorms.

After Wednesday, the rest of the week and weekend will be cooler, dry and sunny.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

 

