Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Monday

Monday is WEATHER AWARE as we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms – some strong to severe – to move in by the afternoon and last through the evening. Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes hail, and heavy rain are all threats across our area.

TIMING:

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. edt for eastern Alabama – including Auburn, Opelika and Hurtsboro.

Noon to 4:00 p.m. edt for Columbus, Phenix City and Smiths Station.

3:00 p.- 7:00 p. edt for southeast counties – including Dublin, Vidalia, Swainsboro.

THREATS:

Damaging wind. Gusts could range from 60 to 80mph.

Isolated/spin-up tornadoes. Any tornadoes have the risk of being an EF2 (111-135mph)+ and long-lived.

Hail. Diameter could be 1 inch+ (quarter-size)

We clear up Monday night and stay sunny through the afternoon Tuesday. We will then be watching another strong system Wednesday evening – which could bring another round of strong to severe thunderstorms.

After Wednesday, the rest of the week and weekend will be cooler, dry and sunny.