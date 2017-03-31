Rain Gone, Great Weekend to Come

A front passing through the valley early today will bring a mild, fresh air mass in to give us some excellent weather for the weekend.

The storm system which had been plaguing the country for several days weakened on its trek toward the Midwest on Thursday, and the anticipated severe weather turned out to be quite limited compared to previous days. As of this morning, the surface low was over northern Indiana and the trailing cold front stretched southward through Alabama. The front will pass Columbus and gradually clear our skies this morning as drier air moves in behind.

High pressure takes over for the weekend, which ensures we’ll have fine weather both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday may see an increase in clouds as the next storm system develops in Texas, then we’ll be looking at rain and possible thunderstorms by next Monday, with better prospects for more significant rain from that system.

