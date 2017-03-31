Outdoor Weekend Events March 31st – April 2nd

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are going to be great for this weekend’s outdoor events!

Run for a good cause at the Outrun Hunger 5K in Flatrock Park Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. edt. All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank

.

Interact with lizards, turtles and snakes at Remarkable Reptiles from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. edt Saturday evening at FDR State Park. Meet at the covered picnic area next to the Trading Post.

Or check out over 20 Columbus arts organizations and the official spring start of Market Days at Art Is For Everyone Saturday from 9:00 a.m. edt until noon in Uptown.

And this weekend’s highlighted event is Strut the Hooch where everyone is welcome to dress up and parade around Uptown. Participation is free. Just meet in front of Springer Opera House by 9:00 a.m. edt.

Steve Scott (Captain Hooch) is the Strut the Hooch Creator & Coordinator.

“It is one half hour of bizarre, fun and silliness to do anything you want to do…family-style,” says Scott.

Scott says he came up with the idea to bring people together.

“There is so much meanness and sorrow in the world. I wanted to carve out just 30 minutes where we could all celebrate our differences and encourage each other. Forget about the troubles of the world for just half an hour,” adds Scott.

For more information on Strut the Hooch including how to register click here.