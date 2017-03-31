Lawmaker responds to Bentley lawyer’s impeachment investigation criticism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The vice-chairman of an impeachment committee says the committee’s special counsel is “carrying out the duties assigned to him,” brushing aside criticisms from Governor Robert Bentley’s lawyer.

Republican Rep. Jim Hill of Moody responds Friday to accusations by Bentley lawyer Ross Garber that special counsel Jack Sharman had seized control of the investigation. Garber, among other things, objected to Sharman’s plans to release a report next week without giving the governor opportunity to respond.

Garber says he asked the Alabama House Judiciary Committee to “take control of an investigation that has gone off the rails.”

Hill, the vice-chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, says Sharman has the “complete support of the committee’s leadership.”

Twenty-three lawmakers last year signed impeachment articles accusing Bentley of corruption and neglect of duty. The committee will make a recommendation to the full House on if Bentley should be impeached.