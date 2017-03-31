High school girl faces charges after savage plan to attack school fails

THURMONT, Md. (AP/CBS Baltimore) — Police in Maryland say a student accused of meticulously planning a mass shooting at her high school has been formally charged.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release 18-year-old Nicole Cevario of Thurmont was served with arrest warrants Friday. She is being held without bond.

Police last week had identified the woman as Nichole Cevario, but corrected the spelling of her first name on Friday.

She is charged with two felonies involving a destructive device.

Deputies say they found a shotgun, ammunition and bomb-making materials including nails and fireworks at Cevario’s home on March 23. They say Cevario had been planning the attack for months.

“There is no doubt in our minds that we averted a disaster,” says Charles Jenkins of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Cevario’s father foiled his daughter’s deadly plot after he found her diary which listed details of the attack, including a date next week she planned on carrying it all out.

“It was also clear in her diary that she planned to die during this event,” Jenkins says.

Investigators say the teen had also recorded the school’s emergency procedures, and had specifically referenced the Sandy Hook and Columbine massacres.

School officials, like many in the community, have been left in disbelief.

“We had no indication whatsoever that there were any issues with this student,” says Michael Doerrer of Frederick County Public Schools.

“You would never think that it would be her to do something like this. I knew something was up with her but I would have never imagined that it was this bad,” one student says.

In an interview, the Frederick County sheriff says the diary tells a different story.

“You could read the frustration, the emotional issues. Talking about how she could conduct this shooting, the fact that she may be the first female active school shooter in the country,” Jenkins says.

Cevario was taken to the hospital for evaluation and remains hospitalized.

Police stress that no weapons ever made it on school grounds.