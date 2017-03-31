Great end to the weekend. Tracking storms Monday.

Published: Updated:

It’s another warm, sunny day to end the weekend. Sunday’s high temperatures will top off in the mid 80s. The nice weather comes to an end quickly though. Scattered showers and storms move in Monday.

As of now, the greatest threats are wind, heavy rain, isolated/spin-up tornadoes and hail (in the order). Timing is early Monday afternoon through Monday night.

Showers and storms will clear quickly overnight. By Tuesday afternoon we’ll be mostly sunny and in the lower 80s.

The next system we are watching is a strong cold front expected to move through Thursday – bringing another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and scattered showers. After this all passes Thursday night, we’ll cool down to the 40s for Friday & Saturday mornings with high temperatures in the 60s!

 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

