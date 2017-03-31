Georgia lawmakers send ‘campus carry’ to governor

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have approved legislation allowing people with state permits for concealed handguns to carry on public college campuses, sending it to Gov. Nathan Deal.

The Republican governor vetoed a similar bill last year but senators involved in the last-minute negotiations say they are “confident” that the bill will get signed into law this time.

Deal’s office didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Under the bill, guns would still be banned from dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses, and buildings used for athletic events.

Additionally, offices where student disciplinary hearings are held, on-campus childcare centers and areas where high school students attend college classes would be excluded.

Deal was concerned about both of those issues in last year’s bill.