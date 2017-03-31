Fantastic weekend. Rain returns Monday.

It’s a fantastic forecast through the weekend! Lower 80s by the end of the afternoon tomorrow. Mostly sunny and mid 80s Sunday. We’re then watching a storm system move through Monday which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will move through quickly and clear out by Tuesday afternoon.

Another strong system will then move through Thursday bringing more storm chances, and this time – finally cooling down temperatures. We’ll be in the 40s for morning lows and 60s for afternoon highs by the end of this coming week!

