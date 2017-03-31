Dozens attend local prom for individuals living with special needs

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Representatives with New Horizon Support of Employment Program work to help those with special needs, prepping them to be independent in the workforce.

Friday, representatives put on a prom for dozens within the program.

“This was something that a lot of people wanted, because they didn’t have an opportunity to go to their prom.” says Joyce Green, the program director.

Representatives say the ages of the attendees range from 20 to 60-years-old.

Organizers tell news three, the partyers were able to boogie and dress to impress free of charge.

“We got people from all over that donated dresses, shoes, accessories for the ladies, just overwhelming.” says Jermaine Suggs, the Case Manager.

Organizers say they try to speak positivity into the lives of those with special needs.

This is our first event of this kind. We just using this event to spread the word that just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate like everybody else. ” says Suggs.

One attendee says he was so excited about Friday night that he worked to get a second opinion on his outfit.

“My companion picked it out for me.”

Friday’s dance was held at the Party Place on Fortson Business Park Boulevard in Columbus.

Organizers say, representatives were kind enough to rent out the venue at a discounted rate.

“Very generous with the donation on helping us provide with decorations and everything. We just want to thank them for bringing awareness to our individuals,” says Green.