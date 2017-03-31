Auburn’s Garrison Brooks requests release from Mississippi State basketball

By Published: Updated:

 

AUBURN, Al. — Months after signing his letter of intent to play basketball at Mississippi State, Auburn high school’s Garrison Brooks has told News 3 that he has requested a full release from the school.

Brooks, the son of current Mississippi State assistant coach George Brooks, was a big get for the Bulldogs this season. Brooks led the Tigers to the AHSAA 7A State Championship game this season and had the best year of his high school career. Brooks averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a senior.

The 6’9 four-star recruit chose Mississippi State over dozens of other schools including North Carolina, Florida State and Auburn.

Garrison sent a formal request to the National Letter of Intent committee. If approved, he will be eligible to sign and play for a Division I school in the upcoming season. Brooks expects to hear back from the NLI committee in the next couple of weeks.
Brooks has yet to publicly announce why he’s had a change of heart.

 

 

