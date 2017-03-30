Storms Likely Tonight; Gone Friday

A classic-looking spring storm will bring rain and thunderstorms to a large area of the eastern U.S. today and tonight, including most of Alabama and Georgia and the News3 viewing area.

The Storm Prediction Center’s morning outlook puts an enhanced risk across a section of the Ohio River valley with a surrounding slight risk from there all the way to the Gulf coast. There is some uncertainty as to how it will evolve once storms fire up today, but our area is not likely to see anything until late tonight when scattered thunderstorms and/or a squall line crosses Alabama and moves east toward Columbus. The storms should be weakening some but may still have the potential to produce wind damage or small hail in an 11 PM to 7 AM time frame.

Because of this setup and the late-night arrival, the First Alert weather team has designated today a Weather Aware day, and viewers should arrange to be alerted should any threatening weather approach and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.

With the low center moving north across the Midwest and filling, the trailing cold front will pass through early Friday, taking the shower activity out of west Georgia by sunrise or shortly after. A surge of drier air and subsequent drop in dewpoints will follow, giving us a fine weekend with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s with sunshine. Clouds will begin to move in on Sunday ahead of the next weather system, likely to affect us next Monday with another round of rain and thunderstorms.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast