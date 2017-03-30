Showers & storms overnight then clearing

Tonight is our main focus as a line of showers and storms move in tonight through early tomorrow morning. A few of these could be strong with damaging wind, hail and the low risk of a spin-up tornado.

For Columbus, we are expecting the line to move through around midnight. The highest threats are going to be strong wind, hail and heavy rain with a lower risk for spin-up tornadoes.

Thunderstorm activity will then last through the early morning hours. By 3:00 a.m. edt, there could still be some strong, isolated storms – especially to our south.

The good news is, these storms are going to move through quickly and once the front passes by Friday morning, any storm threat will be gone, and we’ll just be left with a few lingering showers as you wake up and head to work.

We’ll then clear up to mostly sunny by the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s…which is going to be a great start for the weekend.

Saturday morning starts out clear in the lower 50s. We’ll then stay sunny through the entire day with highs in the lower to mid 80s through the rest of the weekend!

We’ll then be watching another strong system move through Monday bringing more stormy weather with it. And we’ll finally see some cooler weather by the end of the week!