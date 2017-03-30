ONLY ON 3: Shots fired, heavy police presence leads to 4 arrests at home on 4th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dozens of law enforcement officials had their guns and rifles drawn while cornering a house Thursday afternoon.

The takedown happened in the 3700 block of 4th Avenue in Columbus. Officials tell News 3 the home where the incident happened was one that had been under investigation.

“Sheriff’s Office was already in possession of a search warrant for narcotics for this address,” says Major Joe McCrea, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office PIO.

Sheriffs officials say, four people were arrested Thursday afternoon at the home on 4th Avenue. Columbus police say, they were also conducting an investigation on the home.

The following people were arrested and taken into custody:

25-year-old Mary Uebel was charged with an outstanding warrant with the police department.

27-year-old Duayne Garner was arrested on a charge for maintaining a disorderly house.

35-year-old Mona Bernard was arrested for violation of probation.

21-year-old Devonte Toon had a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

At some point, shots were fired.

“As the officers followed the individuals to the house a dog came out after one of the officers and he did discharge his weapon,” says Major Joe McCrea.

Thankfully no person or pet was hit.

Neighbors who live near say, this is an area say, this is an area that’s riddled with crime.

Don Johnston and his wife have been landlords to the 4th Avenue property for decades. They’ve called police for suspicious activity multiple times. Not on their tenants, but on others who don’t even live in the area. The Johnstons says police patrol is the answer.

“When they’ve come in and concentrated on an area, nobody wants to get arrested so they’ll just leave..and they’ll take their trade elsewhere,” says Theresa Johnston.

News 3 wanted to know what exactly is a charge of maintaining a disorderly home?

“Maintaining a home for purposes of drugs, gambling, different type of violation where you’ve got a multitude of people coming in, creating problems in the neighborhood,” says Major Joe McCrea.

News 3 is currently working to learn how long the home was being monitored.