N.C. senators approve repeal of LGBT ‘bathroom law’

By Published:
(CBS News)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A measure repealing North Carolina’s controversial LGBT “bathroom law” clears a key hurdle Thursday after senators gave the bill approval.

Two-thirds of the chamber’s 50 senators voted to approve the bill which now goes to the House for a vote.

The law limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

Social conservatives prefer keeping HB2 while gay rights groups say only a complete repeal will do.

