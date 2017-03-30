Loggers find human remains in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Human remains have been found in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities say it appears the victim died from foul play.

AL.com reports the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to an area in the county after members of a logging crew found what they believed to be a human bone. Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart says investigators worked through the night to process the scene and found several other bones that, with help of a local anthropologist, were confirmed to be human.

The remains will be sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination and identification.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to contact authorities.