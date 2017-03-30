Hawaii Attorney General says appeal of travel ban ruling likely

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin speaks at a news conference in Honolulu announcing the state of Hawaii has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban. (AP)

HONOLULU, Hi (AP) — Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says there will likely be an appeal by the Department of Justice of a Hawaii federal judge’s ruling which extended his previous block of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Chin tells The Associated Press on Thursday morning that, “The next move is theirs.”

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted Hawaii’s request to extend his previous temporary block of provisions that would suspend new visas for six Muslim-majority countries and halt the nation’s refugee program.

Watson rejected the government’s request to narrow his ruling to apply only to the six-nation ban. Watson is stopping the government from enforcing both provisions until he orders otherwise.

