Former police evidence custodian indicted for stealing pills

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A former evidence custodian for the Florence Police Department has been indicted on more than 100 charges linked with stealing narcotics from the evidence vault.

Chief Ron Tyler tells AL.com 34-year-old Lauren Ezell, of Rogersville, resigned amid an investigation into allegations she mishandled and stole evidence.

Ezell has been indicted on 118 counts of second-degree theft and one count of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime. If convicted, each felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Ezell is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $179,500. She surrendered to police on Tuesday. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.