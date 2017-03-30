Flint Energies announces price hike

By Published:
(CBS Dallas)

WARNER ROBINS, Ga — An electric company serving the outer Columbus and Upatoi areas will soon have slightly higher bills for its customers.

Flint Energies based in Warner Robins says it projects a two dollar increase starting April 1. The base residential rate for customers will go up from $25 to $27 and will go up again to $29 by 2018.

The company says even with the higher rates, it’s still less than what the company pays to provide residential service. It estimates the actual cost is closer to $32 per month.

Flint Energies says prices will continue to go up to offset costs including meter reading and maintaining 24 hour outage reporting services.

