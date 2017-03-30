Family & friends of Maurice Mahone seek justice

Related Coverage Coroner identifies man shot to death in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Police are trying to figure out who killed a Phenix City man and why.

28-year-old Maurice Mahone Richardson was shot and killed last night on 16th street.

This marks the city’s first homicide of the year.

Phenix City Police found 28 year old Maurice Mahone Richardson shot in the head and he died at the scene.

Yamechia Johnson is the victim’s cousin and she says the family is still in shock.

“It’s sad everybody is hurt. You would never think this would happen to him and it happened.”

On Thursday family and friends began dropping off gifts to remember him.

Johnson said, “We put the whole set together and we ask people to bring balloons, bring red and blue balloons.”

Gabriell Hollis was one of Maurice’s childhood friends and she shares what she will remember most about him.

She said, “Him smiling, he had a gap just like me and he liked to party and have a good time.”

Witnesses say Maurice was shot while driving through the neighborhood.

News 3’s Ashley Lewis spoke with several neighbors, none whom wanted to go on camera.

They told her a lot of people hang out in the area looking to start trouble.

Now family and friends want justice.

No arrests in the case have been made.

Police are still searching for the suspects and a motive in the case.

The family is holding a vigil to remember Maurice Mahone Richardson on Friday at 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of 16th street.