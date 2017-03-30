Diesel spill reported on Mobile River

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a tugboat spilled as much as 500 gallons of diesel fuel in the Mobile River.

Authorities got the report shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Coast Guard news release out of New Orleans said between 300 and 500 gallons were discharged into the water near the Mobile County town of Mt. Vernon.

As of Thursday afternoon, about 100 gallons had been recovered. The Coast Guard says there have been no reports of wildlife being affected.

The news release said Parker Towing owns the tug and has contracted with Oil Response Company to deal with the spill. Materials to block and absorb the fuel were being used.

The Coast Guard said the spill happened during a fueling operation. The cause of the accident was under investigation.