Crews say southeast Georgia wildfire 85 percent contained

Associated Press Published:

NAHUNTA, Ga. (AP) — Fire crews say a wildfire is 85-percent contained two days after it destroyed a home and several other structures in southeast Georgia.

Georgia Forestry Commission spokeswoman Wendy Burnette said Thursday the blaze in Brantley County doesn’t appear to be spreading as firefighters use bulldozers to fortify fire breaks around the perimeter and hoses to extinguish smoldering hot spots. Authorities still estimate the fire has burned about 250 acres – less than half of a square mile.

No one was injured when the fire broke out Tuesday, though it destroyed one mobile home and seven other structures.

Brunette said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday. Brantley County emergency management director Michelle Lee said Wednesday initial reports indicate a prescribed fire on timberland got out of control.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s