Columbus one among eight sites chosen for groundbreaking pediatric diabetes research

COLUMBUS, Ga- “If you look at it from the perspective our community, I don’t believe there’s ever been a study of this magnitude at this stage of development that is this profound awarded to Columbus, Georgia, “ says Dr. Steven Leichter, Senior Physician at Endocrine Consultants.

Columbus is one of eight sites in the world participating in a groundbreaking study in the war against Type 1 Diabetes. The study focuses on restorative therapy to keep insulin levels maintained or restored using a certain drug that would trick the body into a permanent honeymoon period. During the honeymoon period, the amount of insulin needed to treat diabetes sufferers is low.

If the results of the study prove successful, it could lead to a revolution in the treatment for Type 1 Diabetes.

“If we get kids early enough in Type I Diabetes, while they still have some beta cells left, and we give them this drug, it will block the anti-bodies from killing the remaining beta cells, and they’ll remain in honeymoon ongoing which will make them very easy to treat,” says Dr. Leichter.

Columbus was selected in large part due to the research and growth of Endocrine Consultants. Over the past 21 years, the practice has grown to be one of largest endocrine diabetes centers in Georgia, and the largest in western Georgia.

However, Endocrine Consultants is quick to credit the collaborative nature of the medical community in Columbus for making groundbreaking research such as this possible in our area.

This initial study should take about two years. Two of the participants are local patients.