A change coming to Crayola

(WIAT) — Crayola is preparing to retire a crayon. The crayon company says it will retire one of the shades and put it in the Hall of Fame on Friday.

There will be a live countdown until it will make the announcement which will be streamed live. There’s even an Instagram campaign #ShareYourFave that allows people to post pictures of which shades they like.

According to Consumerist, the colors on the chopping block are red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

The retirement will be permanent, according to a spokesperson. Crayola will stop production on the color, and it will only be available in boxes of crayons that are already on shelves.

March 31st is also National Crayon Day.