4 arrested at home on 4th Avenue Thursday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. — There was a heavy police presence in the 3700 block of 4th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to police, four people have been arrested. News 3 was the only crew on the scene where two men were led out of home.

The following people were arrested and taken into custody:

  • 25-year-old Mary Uebel was charged with an outstanding warrant with the police department.
  • 27-year-old Duayne Garner was arrested on a charge for maintaining a disorderly house.
  • 35-year-old Mona Bernard was arrested for violation of probation.
  • 21-year-old Devonte Toon had a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police say at some point police fired shots at a dog. No one was hit or hurt.

Columbus police was first to the scene and then assisted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, according to PIO Major Joe McCrea.

 

