News Three’s Alex Derencz is in Montgomery at the ALEA’s Aviation hangar learning more about the long-line rescue that took place after Tuesday’s tragic plane crash in Tallapoosa County.

As News 3 reported, 66-year-old Jeanette Carol Currier died in the plane crash. Her husband, 67-year-old David Lee Currier, was piloting the plane. He was injured and taken to a hospital in Columbus.