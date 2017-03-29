THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy afternoon. Showers & storms at night.

Tomorrow afternoon will be warm and breezy. We’re then watching a line of showers and storms move through at night through early morning Friday. Timing for Columbus looks like anywhere between 8pm and 11pm edt. Greatest threat right now with any isolated, strong storms will be strong to damaging winds and localized heavy rain. We will be watching the line closely however, for any potential isolated, spin-up cells.

The line will move through quickly and later in the afternoon Friday we will clear up and be left with a mostly sunny and warm weekend.

The next thing we’ll be watching is another strong system that will move through Monday…possibly overnight Sunday if it speeds up any. This will bring another round of scattered showers and strong storms to start this coming work week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

